Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,471 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after acquiring an additional 216,360 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 985,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,008,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 11,366,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,299,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

