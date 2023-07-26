abrdn plc Sells 20,538 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,538 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 1,306,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

