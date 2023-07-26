Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 750,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,333. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.67%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

