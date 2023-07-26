Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,294 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,367,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,332,000 after buying an additional 184,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,599,000 after buying an additional 97,353 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,202,000 after buying an additional 69,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ES traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.