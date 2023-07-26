Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.10. 405,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,784. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

