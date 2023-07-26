Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 349,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,204. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.68.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.