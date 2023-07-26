GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Position Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Natixis bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GFS traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.89. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

GFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

