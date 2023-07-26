Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,234 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.97% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.