abrdn plc Has $696,000 Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

abrdn plc increased its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Westlake were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLK traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 339,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,325. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.26. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

