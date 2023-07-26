abrdn plc Boosts Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,078 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 660,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 453,781 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $4,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 43.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 740,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 225,033 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

iQIYI Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,287,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,429,879. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.