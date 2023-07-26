abrdn plc Buys 2,567 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 420,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 2,651,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 294.17 and a beta of 0.32. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.