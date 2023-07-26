abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,612,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,037,498. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

