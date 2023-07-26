abrdn plc Acquires 2,023 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,198,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. The company had a trading volume of 853,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 769.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,201.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.