Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,914,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,556,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

