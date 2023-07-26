AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 106.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,035,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,950,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -553.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

