abrdn plc Raises Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. 653,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,245. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

