abrdn plc Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

abrdn plc cut its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Nordson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.09. 186,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,768. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.16.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

