Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 3,604,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,157,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after buying an additional 2,824,024 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

