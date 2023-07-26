Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 7.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $41.12. Approximately 529,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 705,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Specifically, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) acquired 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock worth $1,752,085 in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Symbotic in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

