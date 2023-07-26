Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 3,084.9% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 222,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,677. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.