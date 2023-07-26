First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 15,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DDIV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.1887 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

