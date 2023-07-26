Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ EAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 7,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,661. Edify Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the third quarter worth $198,000. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.