Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 6,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FMANF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Freeman Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

