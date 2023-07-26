BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGLC) Short Interest Up 4,020.0% in July

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 4,020.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BGLC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,394. BioNexus Gene Lab has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments.

