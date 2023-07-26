Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) Short Interest Up 5,350.0% in July

Christopher & Banks Co. (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 5,350.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Christopher & Banks Price Performance

Christopher & Banks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

