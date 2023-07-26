City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 3,533.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

City Developments Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

