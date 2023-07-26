Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Increases By 5,700.0%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The Gym Group Stock Performance

GYYMF remained flat at $0.96 on Wednesday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.