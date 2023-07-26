Short Interest in The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Increases By 5,700.0%

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 5,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.82) to GBX 180 ($2.31) in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
GYYMF remained flat at $0.96 on Wednesday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
