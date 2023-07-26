Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 9,157.1%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 9,157.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

ALPMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. 221,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Astellas Pharma last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

