Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 9,157.1%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, an increase of 9,157.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.
Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.4 %
ALPMY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. 221,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. Astellas Pharma has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.
Astellas Pharma Company Profile
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Astellas Pharma
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.