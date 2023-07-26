Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Expands By 19,935.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a growth of 19,935.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJN stock remained flat at $23.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 840,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 127,013 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

