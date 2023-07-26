Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Expands By 19,935.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,700 shares, a growth of 19,935.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJN stock remained flat at $23.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 840,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.