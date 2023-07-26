MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 66,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments Price Performance
Shares of MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,733,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,336. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
MGT Capital Investments Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MGT Capital Investments
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.