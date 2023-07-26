MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2023

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 66,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,392,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Price Performance

Shares of MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,733,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,336. MGT Capital Investments has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.