abrdn plc Sells 14,383 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $64,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,706 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,034,803 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,102 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.82. 940,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

