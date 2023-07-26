abrdn plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

INVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of INVZ remained flat at $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,354,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,265. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $444.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 2,497.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

