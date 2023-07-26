abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.61. 347,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $166.92.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EGP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.20.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.