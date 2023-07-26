abrdn plc Purchases 1,236 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

abrdn plc raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. 1,426,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

