abrdn plc Acquires 44,369 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,369 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ELAN stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,457,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,439. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

