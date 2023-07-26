abrdn plc Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,276,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $244,213.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,810 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $244,213.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 391,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 484,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,173,174. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

