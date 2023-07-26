Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. 2,941,711 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

