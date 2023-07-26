abrdn plc Purchases 8,242 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

abrdn plc boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BILL by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 507.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BILL by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 74.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,115. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. TheStreet raised shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BILL from $96.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

