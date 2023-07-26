Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,808,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,716,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

