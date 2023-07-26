1,114 Shares in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VLU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $125.88 and a 1-year high of $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.15.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

