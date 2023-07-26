Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,034 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after buying an additional 2,675,540 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 786,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 613,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 768,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 423,863 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 2,384,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

