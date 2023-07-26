Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $152,000 Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 88,706 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,606,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $711.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $53.98.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

