Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 7,472 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $252,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 356,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.