Jose Rafael Fernandez Sells 7,472 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Free Report) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 7,472 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $252,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,466,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 20,152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $562,039.28.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 356,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

