Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,052 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $236,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,254,086 shares in the company, valued at $29,471,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,937.60.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $583.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

