Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $150,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,981. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
