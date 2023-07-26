Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,940,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,069,450.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $184,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.81.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

