IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 3,276 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,368.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of IRadimed stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.80. 31,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,393. The firm has a market cap of $577.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in IRadimed by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

