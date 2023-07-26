Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 90,457 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 90,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $118,498.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,340,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,998.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRRP traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $9.45. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

