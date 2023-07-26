Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 3,930 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $104,105.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.70. 22,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.87. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 545,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,447 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

