Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $121.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

WHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.9 %

WHR traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, reaching $143.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.